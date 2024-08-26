Odon Vallet scholarships granted to 465 students in Southern Vietnam

Odon Vallet scholarships were granted to 465 students and pupils across seven Southern provinces and cities in Vietnam.

Odon Vallet scholarships have been granted to Vietnamese students and pupils with their outstanding academic achievements. (Photo: Kim Huyen)

The scholarship award ceremony was held in Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of August 26.

Among these, 304 scholarships were granted to high school students, each worth VND15 million (US$602), and 155 scholarships were dedicated to students in universities and higher education, each worth VND29 million (US$1,165).

The Odon Vallet Scholarship Fund aims to support needy pupils and students with their outstanding academic achievements.

As of 2024, the scholarship fund has granted more than 55,000 scholarships worth VND500 billion (US$20 million) to outstanding Vietnamese students and pupils.

Established in 2001, the Odon Vallet Scholarship Fund has been sponsored by Professor of religious history at the Sorbonne University Odon Vallet, a Doctor of Law in France.

Professor Odon Vallet has given to the scholarship fund of the organization “Meeting Vietnam”, led by Prof. Tran Thanh Van and his wife, Prof. Le Kim Ngoc, to award scholarships to excellent students and pupils in Vietnam.

By Kim Hoang- Translated by Huyen Huong