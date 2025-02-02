National

Nui Vung Tunnel on Cam Lam - Vinh Hao Expressway severely congested

SGGP

The high volume of vehicles through the Nui Vung Tunnel on the Cam Lam - Vinh Hao Expressway caused severe traffic congestion throughout February 1 (the fourth day of the Lunar New Year).

As reported by the Cam Lam - Vinh Hao Expressway Operations Management Board, numerous vehicles traveling to Ho Chi Minh City and Southern provinces and cities from Central and Northern localities exceeded the tunnel's capacity.

Vehicles moved very slowly. The area around Nui Vung Tunnel was grappling with severe traffic congestion, worsened by long-standing bottlenecks.

z6279582902877-8259d3ed75976f9c77143720e7813870-8495-736.jpg.jpg
The area of Nui Vung Tunnel on Cam Lam - Vinh Hao Expressway get congested severely.

A representative from the Cam Lam - Vinh Hao Expressway Operations Management Board explained that the congestion was due to only one branch of the tunnel has been operational. The second one has not yet been exploited because the design for the second phase has not been approved by the Ministry of Transport.

Authorities have been regulating traffic flow in the congested area.

Cam Lam - Vinh Hao Expressway is 78.5 kilometer long and passes through three Central provinces of Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan.

By Nguyen Tien - Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Nui Vung Tunnel Cam Lam - Vinh Hao Expressway high volume of vehicles severe traffic congestion

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn