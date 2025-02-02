Nui Vung Tunnel on Cam Lam - Vinh Hao Expressway severely congested

The high volume of vehicles through the Nui Vung Tunnel on the Cam Lam - Vinh Hao Expressway caused severe traffic congestion throughout February 1 (the fourth day of the Lunar New Year).

As reported by the Cam Lam - Vinh Hao Expressway Operations Management Board, numerous vehicles traveling to Ho Chi Minh City and Southern provinces and cities from Central and Northern localities exceeded the tunnel's capacity.

Vehicles moved very slowly. The area around Nui Vung Tunnel was grappling with severe traffic congestion, worsened by long-standing bottlenecks.

The area of Nui Vung Tunnel on Cam Lam - Vinh Hao Expressway get congested severely.

A representative from the Cam Lam - Vinh Hao Expressway Operations Management Board explained that the congestion was due to only one branch of the tunnel has been operational. The second one has not yet been exploited because the design for the second phase has not been approved by the Ministry of Transport.

Authorities have been regulating traffic flow in the congested area.

Cam Lam - Vinh Hao Expressway is 78.5 kilometer long and passes through three Central provinces of Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan.

By Nguyen Tien - Translated by Huyen Huong