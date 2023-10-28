North East India Festival opens in HCMC

The North East India Festival officially commenced in HCMC on October 27, aiming to strengthen the ties between India and Vietnam in particular, Southeast Asia in general.

The event themed “Connecting India’s Northeast to Southeast Asia” also aims to promote culture and people-to-people exchange and strengthen economic relations between India and Vietnam in particular, and Southeast Asia in general.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong said that the festival showed a strong and growing Vietnam – India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and contributed to cultivating friendship and mutual understanding between Vietnamese and Indian people.

The Southern metropolis highly appreciated seven states of North East India that chose HCMC as a venue for organizing the North East India Festival.

The festival is an opportunity for Vietnamese people to learn about Indian culture, cuisine, arts, music, and traditions, and for the two countries to enhance trade and investment cooperation, and people-to-people exchange.

Indian Ambassador in Vietnam Sandeep Arya said that the North East India Festival is a chance for North East India and Vietnam to promote cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, tourism, people-to-people exchange, and develop India’s Act East Policy and ASEAN strengthening relations with Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam.

The 3rd North East India Festival will run until October 29.