North Central region makes efforts to combat forest fires

Forest rangers in Quang Binh Province practice forest fire prevention and fighting.

Amid the recent heat wave, Sam Van Chung who is deputy head of Dom village in Quy Chau District of the Central Province of Nghe An warned that many local forests face a high fire risk. The thick vegetation and local residents regularly entering the forests, particularly in the Pu Cang mountain area, to earn a living contribute to the higher danger.

Meanwhile, Director Vo Minh Son of the Pu Huong Nature Reserve Management Board in Nghe An Province stated that the reserve relies primarily on people-based approaches for forest fire prevention, as it has not yet invested in technological solutions. Specifically, in addition to specialized firefighting units, the management board focuses on educating local communities about the risks of forest fires so that local residents maintain vigilance.

According to Mr. Son, people are not aware that burning the ground cover causes the risk of forest fires, so during the hot season, the forest protection force of the reserve work relentlessly, closely coordinating with local authorities to ensure that no areas are left unoccupied.

Currently, in Nghe An Province, key forest areas such as Nga My and Xieng My communes in Tuong Duong District; Dien Lam, Chau Hoan, Chau Phong communes in Quy Chau District; Quang Phong commune in Que Phong District, Binh Chuan Commune in Con Cuong District are being strengthened by functional forces to prevent fires. Across key forest areas in Nghe An Province—namely Nga My and Xieng My communes in Tuong Duong District; Dien Lam, Chau Hoan, and Chau Phong communes in Quy Chau District; Quang Phong Commune in Que Phong District and Binh Chuan Commune in Con Cuong District—forest ranger employees are currently bolstering fire prevention efforts.

The hot weather in Quang Binh province has placed mountainous communes like Lam Thuy and Ngan Thuy in Le Thuy District, as well as Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park in Bo Trach District, at high risk of forest fires. Head Nguyen Thanh Hai of the Forest Ranger Station Road 10 in Quang Binh Province highlighted the challenging situation, noting that his team of only six rangers is responsible for over 40,000 hectares of natural forest and an additional 50,000 hectares of planted forest.

Director of Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park Pham Hong Thai said that with 125,000 hectares of special-use forests and 200,000 hectares of buffer zones, forest fire prevention is very difficult, while the risk of forest fires is always lurking. To deal with the risk of forest fires, Director Nguyen Van Long of the Quang Binh Provincial Forest Protection Department said that the province has established more than 500 emergency forest fire prevention and fighting teams from villages to forest management boards, forestry farms and households with forest areas of over 10 hectares.

Meanwhile, Ha Tinh Province has developed a comprehensive plan to mobilize personnel and resources to combat forest fires at the provincial level in the event of a major outbreak. The core response units include the Provincial Military Command, the Provincial Border Guard Command, and the Provincial Police. Additionally, 308 forest protection teams—comprising 6,824 members—have been established across districts, communes, and forest owners to support fire prevention and control efforts.

Head Nguyen Phi Quynh of the Hong Linh Protective Forest Management Board stated that the board is responsible for managing and safeguarding nearly 10,000 hectares of forest across Hong Linh town and the districts of Thach Ha, Can Loc, and Nghi Xuan. The board has equipped itself with chainsaws, blowers, flashlights, and machetes for fire prevention, completed maintenance on all firebreaks, cleared surrounding vegetation, and ensured that emergency response teams are fully prepared for potential incidents.

