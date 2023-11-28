North-Central localities urgently stamp out African swine fever outbreaks

Authorities in the North-Central localities are collaborating with pig-farming households and residents to urgently stamp out African swine fever outbreaks in recent days.

The province of Nghe An has recorded 77 African swine fever outbreaks in 21 districts and towns, mostly in small pig-farming households due to negligence in the epidemic prevention and control; failure to fully allocate funding and human resources for ASF prevention and control works; low vaccination rates and a lack of biosecurity measures.

In addition, many cases of illegally trading and transporting sick pigs, dumping dead pig carcasses and causing the spread of disease and environmental pollution occurred.

Amid the situation, Chairman of People's Committee of Nghe An Province Nguyen Duc Trung has just asked localities to establish rapid response teams to promptly handle newly- detected outbreaks.

Besides, the People's Committees at the communal level are responsible for mobilizing forces to check, monitor and promptly collect and destroy animal carcasses in the environment; propagate people not to hide any information related to the epidemic; not to trade and slaughter or dump carcasses of ASF-infected or suspected animals into the environment.

The provincial police and relevant sectors are strengthening inspection, arresting and strictly handling cases of intentionally transporting and consuming animals illegally without quarantine and so on.

Similarly, the African swine fever outbreak spreads to six communes of Cam Xuyen, Duc Tho, Nghi Xuan districts and Hong Linh Town in Ha Tinh Province.

The local authority destroyed 100 pigs.

In addition, hoof-and-mouth disease also occurred in Xuan Hoi Commune, Nghi Xuan District, causing 25 sick buffaloes and cows.

The Ha Tinh Provincial People's Committee requested the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to coordinate with relevant departments and sectors and localities to urgently review and organize vaccination for unvaccinated livestock herds, guide the measures of biosecurity measures in farming, hygiene and disinfection measures with lime powder and chemicals in livestock areas, slaughterhouses and tmarkets and so on.

The People's Committee of Quang Tri Province has just issued a letter on supporting livestock farmers damaged by African swine fever.