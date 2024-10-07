Nominations for 17th “Bui Xuan Phai: For Love of Hanoi” Awards announced

The The Thao & Van Hoa (Sports and Culture) newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency recently announced nine nominations for the 17th “Bui Xuan Phai: For Love of Hanoi” Awards.

The Grand Prize is presented to film-maker Dang Nhat Minh in 2023. (Photo: VNA)

Three nominations for the Work Prize are a book entitled “Chuyen Tham Ha Noi” (A Visit to Hanoi) by US writer Susan Sontag, the film “Dao, Pho va Piano” (Peach Blossoms, Pho and Piano) by Phi Tien Son, and a book entitled “Hanoi Thoi Can Dai – Tu Nhuong Dia Den Thanh Pho (1873-1945)” (Hanoi in Modern Times – from Conceded Territory to City) by Doan Thi Dien.

There are three nominations for the Job Prize, namely a project on stories of communal houses in the city carried out by Hoan Kiem district and several artists, the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023 jointly held by the capital city’s Department of Culture and Sports, the Vietnam Architecture Magazine and the Vietnam Railway Corporations, and a project to promote Hanoi tourism through US saxophonist Kenny G’s music video “Going Home” implemented by Nhan Dan (People) newspaper and IB Group Vietnam.

Meanwhile, the Idea Prize features two nominations, including a proposal to restore and develop Tay Ho district’s “Bat Canh Tay Ho” (Eight Scenic Landscapes of West Lake) and one to renovate the landscape around Thien Quang Lake which was studied and developed by the People’s Committee of Hai Ba Trung district in 2023.

The only nomination for and also the winner of the Grand Prize will be announced at the awards ceremony on October 8.

The awards were launched in 2008 by the newspaper and family of late artist Bui Xuan Phai (1920-1988), a founder of Vietnam’s modern art. It aims to honor the contributions of individuals and organizations to the capital city.

