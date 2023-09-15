Ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians opens in Hanoi

The ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, themed “The Role of Young People in Promoting the Realisation of Sustainable Development Goals via Digital Transformation and Innovations”, opened in Hanoi on September 15.

The opening ceremony was co-chaired by Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue; President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Duarte Pacheco; Standing Vice Chairman of the NA Tran Thanh Man; IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong; President of the IPU Forum of Young Parliamentarians Dan Carden, member of the UK Parliament; Chairman of the Young NA Deputies’ Group of Vietnam Nguyen Anh Tuan; Namibian Parliamentarian and member of the leadership of the IPU Forum of Young Parliamentarians Emma Tangi Muteka; and a representative of the IPU Secretariat.

It was attended by more than 300 young parliamentarians and delegates from over 70 IPU member parliaments, representatives of international organizations, 124 members of the Young NA Deputies’ Group of Vietnam, 20 outstanding young people of Vietnam, and 20 young deputies of provincial-level People’s Councils, along with representatives of the friendship associations between Vietnam and other countries, embassies, consulates, and foreign representative diplomatic agencies in Vietnam.

In his opening remarks, Hue said that it is Vietnam’s honor to be chosen as the host of the conference. Following the success of the 132nd IPU Assembly in 2015, the 26th Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) in 2018, and the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2020, the hosting of this conference continues to demonstrate Vietnam’s active, proactive, and responsible participation in the IPU – the world’s biggest inter-parliamentary body and shows the country’s attention to youth and global issues facing young people at present.

He asked participants to focus their attention on several issues, including what should be done and how to promote compliance with and upholding of international law and the United Nations Charter, which is the key condition for maintaining and consolidating peace, cooperation, and sustainable development.

The second consideration is the role of developed countries, international organizations, the business community, and young people in solving global issues like sustainable and safe digital transformation, energy transition, climate change adaptation, and entrepreneurship and innovation promotion.

The third issue is what should be done during law making and enforcement, and action organization to ensure people and businesses are truly the center of all development decisions, and also the goal, the impetus, and the fundamental resource of all.

The top legislator of Vietnam also called on participants to look into ways for bringing into play cultural and human values during sustainable development, promoting the respect for cultural diversity amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution, tightening cooperation in reforming the methodologies for operating economies, increasing labor productivity, creating new impulses for economic growth, and helping boost the transparency and efficiency of state agencies in order to narrow the development gap, safeguard national sovereignty, and protect privacy in cyberspace.

In addition, he also suggested the IPU consider establishing a global network of young parliamentarians for innovation to share countries’ experiences.

In his message sent to the conference, Vietnamese State President Vo Van Thuong spoke highly of the conference’s theme as reflecting the shared concern about how to capitalize on the breakthrough achievements generated by science, technology, and innovation, enhance international cooperation and connectivity to further accelerate the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals, and foster young people’s engagement in the settlement of global issues so as to contribute to peace and prosperity of all countries in the world.

The State leader expressed his belief that the Vietnamese NA will keep cooperating with other countries’ parliaments to translate recommendations and resolutions of the IPU and the Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians into concrete actions, thereby practically and effectively contributing to peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region and the world.

In his speech, IPU Secretary General Chungong applauded Vietnam’s substantial strides in multiple fields, including digital technology with a strong commitment to combining technology with youth empowerment.

He emphasized that young parliamentarians have a crucial role to play as they serve as a driving force for progress and development, contribute viewpoints and reform solutions to parliamentary processes, and also share practices and promote their voice on issues of common concern.

The official said the conference also helps affirm young women’s contributions which are necessary for not only parliaments but also the broader global mission of stepping up the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals via digital transformation and innovations. As young parliamentarians, they should become pioneers in further promoting gender equality.