Ninh Thuan’s first fruit festival opens

The first fruit festival in Ninh Son District of the central coastal province of Ninh Thuan opened on June 15.

The event is part of a series of activities marking the UNESCO recognition of Cham people’s pottery art on the list of intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent safeguarding and the Ninh Thuan Grape - Wine Festival 2023.

The event attracted 18 display booths featuring various kinds of fruits in the southern region, such as durian, mangosteen, rambutan, grapes, Vietnamese green apples, jackfruit, and handicraft products.

The fruit show also includes a fruit market, a delicious fruit contest, carving art with fruit and vegetables, art performances, and more.

The festival will run until June 17.

The art of pottery making of Cham ethnic people was listed as a cultural heritage in need of urgent safeguarding by UNESCO. The decision was made at the 17th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in Rabat, Morocco at 4:12 pm on November 29 (local time), 2022.

A ceremony to receive the UNESCO certificate of recognition of the art of pottery making of Cham people on the list of intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent safeguarding was held in the province on June 15.

Ninh Thuan Grape - Wine Festival 2023 is slated for June 13 - 18. The event is a biennial traditional festival of Ninh Thuan Province, contributing to honoring the value of grapes. Ninh Thuan is the country's largest grape cultivation area with more than 1,000 hectares.