Ninh Thuan invests in essential infrastructure for nuclear energy area

The Ninh Thuan Province People’s Council yesterday approved a resolution on investments in necessary construction works in locations for Ninh Thuan Nuclear Energy Plants 1 and 2.



The two nuclear power plants are planned to be sited in Phuoc Dinh Commune of Thuan Nam District and Vinh Hai Commune of Ninh Hai District.

There will be 6 investment projects for essential infrastructure to serve the operation of the power plants as follows:

_Expanding the old National Defense Route (701) in Phuoc Dinh Commune;

_Building 3 connection roads from Route No.701 to other coastal routes in Phuoc Dinh Commune;

_Upgrading the old Provincial Road No.702 in Vinh Hai Commune;

_Building 3 connection roads in the production are of Vinh Hai Commune;

_Constructing flood protection embankments and breakwaters in Thai An Village of Vinh Hai Commune;

_Improving Bau Tro Lake and building a water diversion system from Ho Quat Stream to to Bau Tro Lake in Vinh Hai Commune.

The total investment amount for the 6 above project is about VND296 billion (US$12.1 million). The allocated sum from the Central budget under the Socio-economic Recovery and Development Scheme is VND270 billion ($11 million). The rest takes from the local budget.

The projects will be carried out from 2023 to 2025.