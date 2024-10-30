Ninh Binh Festival in 2024 to take place on November 24

The 3rd Ninh Binh Festival in 2024, themed "The Flow of Heritage" featuring the glorious historical milestones and cultural uniqueness of Hoa Lu, the ancient capital of a thousand years, will take place on November 24-30.

The festival is a significant cultural and tourism event that contributes to building and positioning the millennium heritage urban brand of the province. It also aims to promote the image, culture, and the people of Ninh Binh and various regions across the country to both domestic and international visitors, Director of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Ninh Binh Province Nguyen Manh Cuong said at a press conference held in Hanoi on October 30.

The 3rd Ninh Binh Festival will include a variety of activities that take visitors on a journey through the history of the Vietnamese nation. The highlight of the festival will be the opening ceremony themed “The flow of Heritage” which will take place at 8 p.m. on November 24. The program will be broadcast live on Vietnam Television, Ninh Binh Radio and Television, and various social media platforms.

Director of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Ninh Binh Province Nguyen Manh Cuong speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

“The flow of heritage" gets inspiration from the historical journey of the Vietnamese people. The program under cinematic design will be created as a historical movie presenting a combination of music, dance, and cinema using modern and unique performance technologies.

There will be an outdoor contemporary poetry exhibition space at Duc Thuy Son Club in Nui Thuy Park, a contemporary folk music performance and a Ninh Binh – Sao Mai art program with the participation of singers namely Tung Duong, Thanh Duy, Phuong My Chi, Kieu Anh and more.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh