Ngoi Mong Bridge in Hoa Binh collapses

In the early hours of September 19, Ngoi Mong Bridge in Hoa Binh City, Hoa Binh Province, collapsed, with the road leading to the bridge severely cracked. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The bridge spans a stream of the same name at km0+250 on Provincial Road 445, connecting Ky Son Ward to Hop Thanh Commune in Hoa Binh City.

The bridge is over 30 meters long and 4.5 meters wide, with vertical height clearance of approximately 10 meters. It was constructed many years ago with steel girders and supported by two abutments on either side, without a central pier. The bridge deck is lined with reinforced concrete guardrails on both sides.

Ngoi Mong Bridge is a vital part of Provincial Road 445, connecting National Highway 6 in Ky Son Ward, Hoa Binh City, to Che, Da Chong, Ba Vi, Son Tay, and Hanoi.

Under the bridge

The Hoa Binh Department of Transport has announced a closure of Provincial Road 445 at km3+500, prohibiting all passenger vehicles until repairs are completed.

At the scene, Vu Ngoc Tu, a resident in Thinh Minh Commune, Hoa Binh City, shared that at around 12:35 a.m. on September 19, he and some friends were driving toward Ky Son Ward, Thinh Minh Commune, when they noticed a dark gap ahead as they neared Ngoi Mong Bridge.

Vu Ngoc Tu and his group got out of the car to check and heard strange noises. They saw several cracks, and the bridge entrance had sunk by about 40 centimeters.

To ensure safety, authorities have barricaded both ends of the bridge, prohibiting all vehicles and pedestrians from crossing.

By Do Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan