Newly built schools welcome students in new academic year

Thanks to the determination and efforts of the city's machinery of state, dozens of new schools, spacious facilities, and integrated modern information technology equipment have been completed and put into use providing enough seats for all students.

More than 1.7 million students in Ho Chi Minh City at all grades will return to schools in the new school year 2023-2024. Dozens of new schools have been completed and put into use with the assistance of local administrations and the city's political machinery.

Rach Gia Primary School in Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Chanh District was newly built on an area of more than 11,000 square meters in the finishing stage to be ready to be put into service for the new school year.
Elsewhere also in Binh Chanh District, Trung Son Secondary School is well equipped with modern learning devices of international standards. The school also has a football field made of artificial grass and a swimming pool for students for physical education.
When Tran Hung Dao Primary School’s STEM classroom is put into operation in District 1, students’ skills such as creative thinking, critical thinking, communicative thinking, and group cooperation will be trained more.
Teachers and teaching managers of Binh Hung Kindergarten in Binh Chanh District are trained in modern teaching equipment.
Teaching staff of of Binh Hung Kindergarten cleaned and disinfected swimming pools to prepare to welcome students back to school.
Ngo Quyen Secondary School was newly built with one basement, and four floors comprising 37 classrooms and functional rooms with a total investment of over VND80 billion.
Lab with modern computer system is well invested for teaching and learning at Ngo Quyen Secondary School in Tan Binh District.
The VND132 billion (US$ 5,493,832) Rach Gia school is going to receive over 1,200 students.
By staff writers - Translated by Dan Thuy

