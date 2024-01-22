International

New Year gifts, scholarships bring joy to Cambodians of Vietnamese origin

Nearly 500 gifts and scholarships have been presented to Cambodians of Vietnamese origin in Phnom Penh and Kandal province of Cambodia, in an endeavor to bring a warm and happy Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival to them.

thuytien-9981.png
Miss International 2021 Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien, head of the charity delegation, at an elementary school in Cambodia (Photo: VNA)

The event, lasting from January 21-23, is a joint effort by Sen Vang Advertising Commercial JSC, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the Khmer-Vietnamese Association in Cambodia (KVA), and the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia.

Each gift, meticulously composed of books, clothing, sweets and essential items, is designed to bring joy and warmth to students, children of KVA officials and disadvantaged families.

KVA President Sim Chy said in the coming time, KVA will work closely with the Vietnamese Embassy, representative agencies, along with businesses at home and abroad, to hold impactful activities in support of Cambodians of Vietnamese origin, particularly addressing concerns related to their legal documents, living standards and access to education for their children.

As the Lunar New Year 2024 approaches, a number of Vietnamese enterprises and philanthropists have been actively visiting various Cambodian localities to deliver heartfelt gifts to poor families of Vietnamese descent.

