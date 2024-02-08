New Year atmosphere at book street festival opening

The Department of Information and Communications of Ho Chi Minh City and other units coordinated to open the Book Street Festival with the theme ‘Loving Spring-Tet Reunion’ yesterday afternoon on the occasion of the Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year).

The Book Street Festival takes place from now until February 14 on Le Loi Street (from Nguyen Hue Street to Quach Thi Trang roundabout) in District 1, with a total area of up to 11,200 square meters.

On an area of more than 300 square meters, the Book Street Festival is designed with a large Dong Son bronze drum scene design, a sacred symbol of traditional Vietnamese culture, combined with an impressive dragon-shaped mascot miniature scene.

The festival has the participation of more than 20 publishers and book companies which bring more than 3,000 book titles, equivalent to about 59,000 books in three areas.

In particular, the area A from Nguyen Hue to Pasteur Street displays and exhibits works, documents, unique images, good books, rare books, and valuable books. Meanwhile, the area B from Pasteur Street to Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street is a space for audiobooks, e-books and the area C from Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street to Quach Thi Trang roundabout includes book stalls, play areas for children and a resting place for readers and visitors.

The event saw the participation of a lot of central and municipal leaders including Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Director of the HCMC Public Security Department Major General Le Hong Nam, two vice chairmen of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc and Nguyen Van Dung and Director Lam Dinh Thang of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications.

