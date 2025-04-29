New wharf at Lao - Viet Int’l Port inaugurated

The launch of Wharf No. 3 of Lao - Viet International Port expected to help ensure infrastructure for socio-economic development in both Vietnam and Laos, meeting the increasing demand for goods transportation.

President of Vietnam Luong Cuong (7th, from left), Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith (6th, from left), and officials of the two countries at the inauguration ceremony of Wharf No. 3 of Lao - Viet International Port on April 28 (Photo: SGGP)

Wharf No. 3 of Lao-Viet International Port was put into operation in the Vung Ang Economic Zone, Ky Anh township, central Ha Tinh province, on April 28 in the presence of President of Vietnam Luong Cuong and Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.

The Wharf No. 3 project features a 225-meter-long pier capable of accommodating cargo vessels of up to 45,000 DWT. With a throughput capacity of up to 2.15 million tonnes per year, the wharf covers 43,928 square meters of land and 42,000 square meters of water surface.

The launch of this facility is expected to help ensure infrastructure for socio-economic development in both Vietnam and Laos, meeting the increasing demand for goods transportation.

With the addition of Wharf No. 3 alongside Wharf No. 1 and No. 2, the port's annual cargo throughput will rise from 4.5 million tonnes to over 6.5 million tonnes. This project will also help enhance the central region's investment attractiveness and provide better services for imports, exports, and transshipment between Vietnam, Laos, and the northeast of Thailand.

The move also demonstrates the fruitful implementation of the Vietnamese and Lao Governments' commitments to cooperation in developing the three wharves, helping Laos – a landlocked country – have a seaport to boost integration into the world and facilitate foreign trade by sea.

President of Vietnam Luong Cuong and Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith visit Wharf No. 3 of Lao-Viet International Port on April 28. (Photo: SGGP)

President of Vietnam Luong Cuong visits Wharf No. 3 of Lao-Viet International Port on April 28. (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, Lao Deputy Prime Minister Saleumxay Komasith praised the opening of Wharf No. 3 as a valuable gift from Vietnam, and also an illustration of the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties and the two States.

He thanked the Vietnamese Government for facilitating Lao Asia Telecom's increased shareholding in the port, from 20 percent to 60 percent, and for helping train the Lao port management staff. He expressed his hope that Laos will continue to benefit from Vietnam's expertise.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung emphasised that the launch of Wharf No. 3 marked a significant step in bilateral relations, strengthening the countries' trade and connectivity with international markets.

He noted that the development will transform the Vung Ang Economic Zone into a dynamic economic hub, benefiting both Vietnam and Laos. He also attributed the project's success to the collaboration between the two countries' Parties, States, and peoples, along with local authorities, and investors.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The official called for continued investment in shared infrastructure to maximize the potential of the Vung Ang Economic Zone. He expressed confidence that the port will foster greater economic, trade, and investment partnerships between the two nations and the wider region.

Following the ceremony, State President Luong Cuong and Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith visited Wharf No. 3 and witnessed the arrival of the inaugural cargo ship.

Wharf No. 3 of Lao-Viet International Port (Photo: SGGP)

