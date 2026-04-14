New fintech hub launched in Ho Chi Minh City

HDBank, in partnership with the London Stock Exchange and the Vietnam International Financial Center, unveiled a fintech hub in Ho Chi Minh City marking a strategic step toward global financial integration and innovation-driven growth.

On the morning of April 14, at the Saigon Marina IFC building in Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank), in collaboration with the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and the Vietnam International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC), organized a high-level investment forum and officially launched the fintech hub.

At the event

Speaking at the forum, Vice Chairman Nguyen Cong Vinh of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee stated that the event marks a new milestone in the development of the city's finance-technology ecosystem. He noted that it strengthens connections between financial institutions and promotes financial development trends driven by technology, data, and innovation.

According to the Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, the partnership with the London Stock Exchange, which is one of the world's leading financial hubs, is a strategic move to expand access to international capital, enhance governance standards and transparency, and foster deeper integration into global financial markets.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Cong Vinh of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee

The fintech hub is expected to serve as a testing ground for new financial models under a sandbox mechanism, acting as a bridge between banks, investors, and enterprises while supporting Vietnamese businesses in accessing international markets.

Ho Chi Minh City aims to become not only Vietnam’s financial center but also a key regional financial and economic hub, playing a vital role in connecting capital flows, technology, and innovation across Asia.

Ho Chi Minh City is committed to continuing its partnership with stakeholders to refine the legal framework toward flexibility and alignment with international standards. City leaders aim to build a transparent and stable investment environment while strongly promoting innovation initiatives in the financial sector, affirmed Vice Chairman Nguyen Cong Vinh.

During the forum, CEO Dame Julia Hoggett of the London Stock Exchange observed that Vietnam is emerging as one of Asia's most dynamic growing economies with significant potential to attract international capital. She also highly praised HDBank’s role in driving market connectivity and supporting enterprises in accessing global capital opportunities.

HDBank and the London Stock Exchange sign a strategic cooperation agreement

On this occasion, HDBank and the London Stock Exchange signed a strategic cooperation agreement, establishing a long-term framework to assist Vietnamese businesses in entering international capital markets. As part of this collaboration, HDBank announced plans to issue up to US$300 million in international green bonds.

Chairman Kim Byoungho of the Board of Directors of HDBank stated that the partnership with the London Stock Exchange aims not only to mobilize capital but also to accompany Vietnamese enterprises in adopting global standards for governance, transparency, and sustainable development.

By Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan