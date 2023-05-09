New content in draft Law on Citizen ID Card (amended)



Accordingly, the Citizen ID Card Law (amended) will be adjusted and presented to the National Assembly in its 5th Session this May. The Law is supposed to be considered and then approved in the 6th Session in November 2023. The amended draft Law on Citizen ID Card (in short, the draft Law) has many new contents compared to the 2014 one.

The draft Law expands its influence as opposed to the 2014 one. Besides Vietnamese citizens, domestic organizations and agencies, the draft Law is applicable to people of Vietnamese origin (those who are not Vietnamese citizens but are now living in the country). They will receive their own identity certificates and corresponding identification numbers. This is to better manage both Vietnamese citizens and those of Vietnamese origin for the sake of social development policy making and social order, security maintenance.

The third article in the draft Law adds new terms to explain necessary concepts to suit the content and scope of adjustment of the drat Law, as well as creating favorable conditions for law application later. the new terms consist of specialized database, owner of e-identity, e-identity of an individual, electronic identification and authentication system, e-identity account.

The draft Law, when coming into effect, will replace the current Citizen ID Card Law. The term ‘business of authentication services’ will replace the term ‘business of identification and authentication services’ in Appendix IV, attached with the Investment Law 2020.

The draft Law stipulates that the old but valid version of citizen ID card issued before the time this Law comes into effect can be used until December 31, 2024. All legal documents using information from that ID card still hold their legal validity. State management agencies are not allowed to introduce administrative procedures to correct or change information related to those versions in the mentioned documents.

The draft Law adds new regulations on the management and issuance of chip-based citizen ID cards for Vietnamese citizens under 14 years old in order to ensure their rights as well as serve the management tasks of the State during the operation of the digital Government and society. However, this issuance is optional, while the one for Vietnamese citizens from 14 years old and over is mandatory in compliance with the applicable Citizen ID Card Law.

Regarding the content displayed on the chip-based citizen ID card, the draft Law stipulates the elimination of fingerprint, the adjustment of ‘citizen ID number, hometown, permanent residence, and card issuer’s signature’ (as regulated in the current Citizen ID Card Law) into personal ID number, place of birth registration, place of residence, and Place of issuance: Public Security Ministry’ in order to suit other contents in the draft Law.

As to the duration of issuing, changing, re-issuing the chip-based citizen ID card, the draft Law stipulates that it should be completed within 7 business days from the date receiving all necessary documents.

The newly added content in the draft Law is regulations on electronic citizen ID account. This specifies regulations on the procedure, order, and authority to issue an electronic identification account; on the use of an e-ID card in administrative procedures, public services, and civil transactions online.

The additional information is to more effectively adopt Decision No.06/QD-TTg, issued on January 6, 2022 by the Prime Minister to approve the project ‘Developing Applications for Population and Electronic Identification to Serve the Digital Transformation Process in the 2022-2025 Period, with a Vision to 2030’, encouraging the use of software, tools, and solutions developed by domestic businesses or individuals.