New chairperson of National Commission for UNESCO appointed

Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu has been appointed as the new chairman of the Vietnam National Commission for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), replacing Ha Kim Ngoc.

Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu. (Photo: VNA)

Authorized by the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son signed a decision approving the appointment on November 15.

At the first meeting in his new position the same day, Vu engaged in discussions with Director of the Thang Long - Hanoi Heritage Conservation Center Nguyen Thanh Quang on the study, preservation, and development of the UNESCO World Heritage Site Thang Long Imperial Citadel.

Established on June 15, 1977, the commission has been tasked with studying and making proposals to the Prime Minister regarding Vietnam's directions, policies, programs, and operation plans within the framework of cooperation with UNESCO. It represents Vietnam in its relations with UNESCO, regional UNESCO offices, and UNESCO member countries on related issues.

The commission has five sub-commissions on education, culture, information, natural science, and social science. It has also specialized sub-commissions and a secretariat.

Vietnam currently holds significant positions in six key governance mechanisms of UNESCO. The country boasts 70 UNESCO-recognised titles and heritage sites nationwide which play a crucial role in preserving traditional cultural values and serve as a driving force for sustainable socio-economic development in local communities.

