Network of journalists for investigation on wildlife trade introduced

The network will function as an organization that connects and collaborates with journalists and reporters to combat illegal trafficking, transportation, and the exploitation of wildlife.

The network will serve as an organization that connects and coordinates with journalists and reporters to investigate, write, and publish articles, television documentaries, specialized topics, and publications aimed at combating illegal trafficking, transportation, and the exploitation of wildlife.

On the morning of June 13, a seminar entitled "Enhancing the involvement of journalists and reporters in combating illegal wildlife trade" was held in Hanoi. The workshop was organized by the Nong Nghiep Viet Nam (Vietnam Agriculture) Newspaper under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), the Management Board for Forestry Projects, the World Wide Fund for Nature in Vietnam (WWF-Vietnam), TRAFFIC International, and the USAID Saving Threatened Wildlife.

Ms. Tran Thi Nam Ha, Deputy Head of the Management Board for Forestry Projects, announced that the MARD and USAID had signed and endorsed the implementation of the "Saving Threatened Wildlife” project to strengthen Vietnam's leadership in tackling the problem of illegal wildlife trafficking.

At the seminar, the WWF and the Vietnam Agriculture Newspaper introduced a network of investigative journalists and reporters dedicated to combating illegal wildlife trade.

Mr. Le Trong Dam, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Vietnam Agriculture Newspaper, stated that the network would act as an organization connecting and collaborating with journalists and reporters in conducting investigations, writing articles, and publishing articles, television reports, specialized topics, and publications that combat illegal trading, transportation, and the exploitation of wildlife.

According to Mr. Vuong Tien Manh, Deputy Director of CITES Vietnam, over 400 species of endangered wildlife are currently facing the risk of extinction.

He said that the primary factor contributing to the endangerment and potential extinction of numerous species is the illicit trade of wildlife and wild plants driven by commercial interests.