Nearly US$1.5 bln bidding package of Long Thanh Airport petition to be handled

The Ministry of Planning and Investment was assigned to guide the Airports Corporation of Vietnam in handling the petition of Hoa Lu Joint-Venture related to the bidding package 5.10 of the Long Thanh International Airport Project.

Accordingly, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha yesterday assigned the task to the ministry and required the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), a main investor of bidding package 5.10, to handle the petition following its authorization and processes in accordance with the regulations related to the petition and compliant with Hoa Lu Joint-Venture.

The handling process will have to strictly ensure objectivity, publicity and transparency and avoid the bidding package delay.

Apart from assigning the Ministry of Planning and Investment to guide ACV to review the documents of bidding package 5.10 and handling the contractor’s petition, the Deputy Prime Minister also assigned the Ministry of Transport, the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises to direct and guide ACV to well review the bidding package 5.10 dossier and report to the Prime Minister.