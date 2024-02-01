Nearly 7.5 million workers receive Tet support

Nearly 7.5 million trade union members and workers across Vietnam have received support to have a better Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, according to reports by 74 out of 82 localities and units nationwide.

Making chung cake - a typical dish in Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration in Vietnam. (Photo:VNA)

The support was worth over VND4.24 trillion (US$173.7 million) in total, including nearly VND1.8 trillion from non-State sources.

According to the VGCL, on the occasion of Tet 2024, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor (VGCL) and trade unions at all levels coordinated with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and agencies to assist 248 delegations from the Party, the State, the National Assembly, and the Government to deliver Tet gifts to 32,200 workers.

Trade unions at all levels have organized 14,664 Tet programs, attracting over 3 million members and workers. More than 1.8 million trade union members and workers received gifts worth over VND1 trillion at the programs.

According to VGCL Vice Chairman Phan Van Anh, diverse activities were organized for workers including five-fruit tray displays, chung cake-making competitions, lucky draws, folk games, legal advice, zero-dong booths, and cultural and art activities.

In addition, localities, units and organizations offered scholarships to workers’ children, and disadvantaged children.

Workers who work far from home were given free travel tickets to return home for the Tet celebration.

Companies organize activities for workers on the occasion of Tet celebration. (Photo: VNA)

More than 162,800 trade union members and workers were given train/bus/plane ticket support worth nearly VND76 billion. Trade unions at all levels organized and coordinated with agencies, units and employers to provide 3,382 free bus trips to bring over 112,000 workers to their hometowns.

VNA