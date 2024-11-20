Nearly 6,300 teachers, students in HCMC remove 21,500 illegal ads

From November 15 until now, nearly 6,300 teachers and students across Ho Chi Minh City have actively removed approximately 21,500 illegal advertisements, including those promoting black credit and other non-compliant ads.

Students and teachers from STU and HUTECH mobilize to remove illegal ads.

On November 20, the Ho Chi Minh City Police reported that this widespread effort involved nearly 6,300 educators and students taking down thousands of misleading advertisements across the city.

Notable contributions came from lecturers and students at Saigon Technology University (STU) and Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HUTECH), who, together with youth volunteers and police forces, removed over 1,900 black credit and improper advertisements.

In other areas, the Youth Union of districts and Thu Duc City collaborated with ward-level police to support teachers, pupils, and students in organizing "Volunteer Saturdays" and "Green Sundays." Together with local residents, they worked to address various types of advertisements that were illegally hung, pasted, or painted.

These activities aim to prevent students and pupils from falling victim to scams involving online services, e-commerce, or becoming prey to high-interest lending schemes.

Below are some images of teachers, students, and pupils addressing non-compliant advertisements:

By Chi Thach – Translated by Thuy Doan