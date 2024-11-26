Nearly 1,600 athletes join sports festival for national security in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security last night held an opening ceremony for the ninth “For National Security” Sports Festival in Ho Chi Minh City.

The sports festival takes place from November 22 to November 30, gathering nearly 1,600 athletes and team members from 89 delegations.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy presents flowers to representatives of delegations participating in the ninth “For National Security” Sports Festival in Ho Chi Minh City.

Attending and delivering her opening remarks, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy emphasized that the city's Party Committee and government are highly attentive to and create conditions for the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security to fulfill its assigned duties.

Particularly, the Ho Chi Minh City authorities have always created conditions for the police forces to study and cultivate revolutionary ethics; enhance professional skills and expertise; and improve physical fitness, technical and tactical abilities in the fight against crime.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong