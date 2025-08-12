Nearly 150 scientists meet in Vietnam to debate universe and star evolution

Nearly 150 physicists from over 30 countries and territories are participating in two international conferences on the topics of “Cosmology” and “Star Formation” in Vietnam.

Dr. Tran Thanh Son, Deputy Director of the International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE Center) stated that the two events are scheduled to run for five days, from August 11 to August 15, at the ICISE Center in Quy Hoa Valley, Quy Nhon Nam Ward, Gia Lai Province.

Locals and visitors experience models of the universe and the history of stellar explosions in Quy Hoa Valley, Quy Nhon Nam Ward, Gia Lai Province.

The international conference on the topic of “Cosmology” features nearly 50 scientists and young researchers from 16 countries, including six leading experts worldwide from the United States, the Republic of Korea, France and India. Notably, Professor Edward Rocky Kolb from the University of Chicago, a highly respected cosmologist, is among the participants.

This marks the fifth time the “Cosmology” conference has been held in Vietnam, with the first event taking place in 2013.

Physicists from over 30 countries commence the conference at the ICISE Center. (Photo: Trung Nhan)

During this conference, international and Vietnamese scientists jointly celebrate the 60th anniversary of the discovery of the Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB) radiation by American physicists Arno Penzias and Robert Woodrow Wilson. Their pioneering work, which won the 1978 Nobel Prize in Physics, provided critical evidence supporting the Big Bang theory in modern cosmology.

Professor Tran Thanh Van and Le Kim Ngoc greet guests. (Photo: SGGP/Trung Nhan)

Delegates at the conference further explored the topic of “Star Formation in Diverse Environments” with the participation of 90 scientists and emerging researchers from 22 countries. Leading scientists from countries including Japan, Australia, Spain, the United States, the Republic of Korea, Germany and France presided over the event.

The conference exemplifies the continuous commitment of the international scientific community to understanding the universe’s nature and origins. It also reinforces Vietnam’s expanding role, particularly that of the ICISE Center, in connecting and advancing cross-border scientific collaboration.

Dr. Nguyen Huu Ha, Deputy Director of the Gia Lai Provincial Department of Science and Technology stated that these two events contribute to enhancing the scientific and technological stature of Gia Lai Province and the surrounding region.

Scientists and delegates pose for commemorative photos during the conference sidelines.

The two events are expected to foster the formation of multinational research groups, leveraging global intellectual resources to address challenges in astronomy and cosmology. Importantly, the conferences provide a platform for young physicists from Vietnam and Asia to access and update cutting-edge knowledge, as well as to explore future collaborative opportunities.

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong