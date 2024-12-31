Naval Region 2 prepares Tet gifts, essential supplies for visit to DK1 platforms

The delegation, led by Colonel Do Hong Duyen, Deputy Political Commissar of the Naval Region, will visit, inspect, and extend new year greetings to the DK1 platforms, Station 590, patrol vessels, and local government agencies in Con Dao.

The Naval Region 2 Command was busy with final preparations and the transportation of gifts and essential supplies for a visit to the DK1 platforms, patrol vessels, and local government agencies in Con Dao District, as part of the celebrations for the Lunar New Year 2025 on the morning of December 31 in Long Son Commune (Vung Tau City, Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province).

The delegation, led by Colonel Do Hong Duyen, Deputy Political Commissar of the Naval Region 2, will visit, inspect, and extend new year greetings to the DK1 platforms, Station 590, patrol vessels, and local government agencies in Con Dao. The delegation includes representatives from various departments such as Staff, Politics, and Logistics - Engineering of the Naval Region 2, along with 48 journalists from central and local media outlets.

This annual tradition during the Lunar New Year reflects the Party, State, Military, Naval Service, and Naval Region 2’s commitment to showing care and appreciation for the forces, officers, and soldiers on duty in the seas and islands of the country. The visit aims to encourage and motivate them to overcome challenges, remain dedicated to their duties, and complete their tasks excellently, safeguarding the nation's sovereignty over its seas, islands, and continental shelf.

At the Harbor Authority of Naval Fleet 129, officers from the Naval Region 2 Command were busy loading and organizing Tet gifts and essential supplies onto the ships.

The soldiers carefully transport kumquat trees to send to the DK1 platforms, patrol vessels, and local government agencies in Con Dao District.

During this visit, the delegation will deliver Tet gifts from the Ministry of Defense, the Navy, the Naval Region 2 Command, various government agencies, businesses, and local residents to the officers and soldiers serving on the seas, islands, and the Southern continental shelf in celebration of the 2025 Lunar New Year. The gifts include traditional Tet items such as sticky rice, dong (Stachyphrynium placentarium) leaves, yellow apricot flowers, peach blossoms, kumquat trees, chickens, and sweetmeats, all carefully prepared.

As planned, the Naval Region 2 Command will organize two separate delegations to visit and extend Tet greetings during this trip. The trip is expected to last 15-17 days.

Soldiers transport Tet gifts onto the ship.

The soldiers are excited about preparing the Tet gifts.

The kumquat trees from the mainland are carefully wrapped before being transported.

The preparations for Tet gifts have been carefully organized.

Many localities, agencies, and units have sent Tet gifts to the DK1 platforms and patrol vessels.

By Van Tuan – Translated by Thuy Doan