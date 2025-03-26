National Tourism Year 2025 opens in Hue City

The opening ceremony for the National Tourism Year – Hue 2025 was held in Hue City on the evening of March 25.

The National Tourism Year 2025, themed “Hue—Ancient Capital, New Opportunities,” includes nearly 160 activities. It is an outstanding international and national cultural, economic, social, and tourism event.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh emphasized that 2025 is expected to be a milestone marking the strong return of Vietnam's tourism, with a goal of welcoming 22-23 million international visitors, 120-130 million domestic visitors, and reaching total revenue of VND980 trillion (US$38.3 billion) – VND1.050 quadrillion (US$41 billion).

Therefore, the tourism industry needs to thoroughly implement the Prime Minister's direction on comprehensive, rapid, and sustainable tourism development with the motto, "Distinctive products—Professional services—Convenient and simple procedures—Reasonable prices—Clean and beautiful environment—Safe, civilized, and friendly destinations.", he added.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh requested the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, along with other ministries, agencies, and localities, to continue promoting the achievements, strive to overcome difficulties and challenges, and proactively coordinate in implementing comprehensive and synchronized planning, attracting investment to create unique and high-class tourism products that are closely connected with distinctive cultural heritage values.

