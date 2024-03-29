National

National technical criteria on expressways to be soon issued

The Prime Minister required the Ministry of Transport to accelerate the completion and issuance of national technical criteria on expressways.

The Prime Minister yesterday sent an official telegram No.27/CD-TTg on the requirement of prompt completion and issuance of national technical criteria on expressways and report submission on the results of studying investment plans and upgrading expressways amid essential and urgent situations.

According to the official telegram, the Minister of Transport was assigned to promptly complete the criteria on the national technical of expressways to soon report to the Prime Minter about concrete solutions to rapidly invest in two-lane expressways and expressways without emergency lanes, stop stations, and with inappropriate intersections.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

