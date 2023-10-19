National Political Publishing House joins Frankfurt Book Fair 2023

A delegation from the National Political Publishing House-the publisher of theoretical and political books of the Vietnamese Party and State- is attending the Frankfurt Book Fair 2023 in Germany.

A delegation from the National Political Publishing House-the publisher of theoretical and political books of the Vietnamese Party and State- is attending the Frankfurt Book Fair 2023 in Germany, joining meetings, seeking collaboration and engaging in cultural exchanges with reputable publishers worldwide.

Presenting at one of the most significant events in the global publishing sector from October 18-22, the delegation is set to meet with international publishing partners to discuss issues related to purchasing and selling copyrights for translated books from various languages to Vietnamese and vice versa.

As planned, they will have discussions with the University of Cambridge Press, Oxford University Press, Yale University Press, and Springer Nature Group of the UK, Tallandier Publishing Company of France, and Fenghuang Press of China. The Frankfurt Book Fair 2023, the 75th edition of its kind, is gathering over 4,000 publishers across the globe, making it the largest event since 2020.

For Vietnamese publishing houses, the fair provides an opportunity to explore new trends in the global market, access advanced technologies for publishing activities, engage in cultural exchanges related to books, negotiate copyright transactions, and learn from international experiences to organise international book-related events.