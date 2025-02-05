National nuclear power project requires collective efforts: PM

The Ninh Thuan Nuclear Power Plant project, which plays a critical role in national development, must be built by December 31, 2031 at the latest, said PM Pham Minh Chinh.

Phuoc Dinh Commune in Thuan Nam District, Ninh Thuan Province - one of the two locations for the Ninh Thuan nuclear power project. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Tuesday chaired the second meeting of the Steering Committee for Nuclear Power Plant Construction, urging the collective efforts of the entire political system for this key project and setting a final hard date for completion.

The nuclear power project in Ninh Thuan Province was resumed by the Party Central Committee and the National Assembly at the end of 2024, after an eight-year hiatus due to other economic priorities. It was initially approved in 2009.

The Steering Committee for Nuclear Power Plant Construction, established in January 2025, is the project’s investor, overseeing research for specific policies for the project implementation, adjusting the planning and reporting on negotiations with foreign partners.

It will be reviewing the Power Development Plan VIII (PDP8) and related laws, as well as discussing with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure that Vietnam’s nuclear facilities meet the agency’s standards.

Ministries, sectors and localities involved in the Ninh Thuan nuclear power project are drafting options for the technologies selected, survey schedules, feasibility designs, construction and evaluation procedures for the feasibility study before an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contract is signed.

Their other tasks include developing a national-level special research programme on nuclear power technology and safety, along with developing the work force for State management, research and engineering.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs the second meeting of the Steering Committee for Nuclear Power Plant Construction on Tuesday. (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the meeting, PM Pham Minh Chinh required quick actions from all relevant departments to perfect the legal framework for nuclear power development, which must take into consideration the country’s context, decentralisation of powers, clear responsibilities and concise administrative procedures.

Specific policies for rapid, smooth project implementation must be completed before February 15 this year, adding that the draft adjustment of PDP8 must be finished for review before February 28.

Finally, Ninh Thuan nuclear power project must complete construction by December 31, 2031 at the latest, said PM Pham Minh Chinh.

The State utility companies Electricity Vietnam (EVN) and Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam - PVN) are respectively the head investors of Ninh Thuan 1 and 2 nuclear power plants.

The Government leader reiterated that this is a key national project that requires unified resource mobilisation. The 2025 reserve funds will be used for the project, while further research will be conducted to secure additional funding.

Ninh Thuan Province is asked to urgently finish land clearance and resettlement procedures for locals in the project area within this year, in order to hand over 1,600ha for construction.

The locality must also coordinate with relevant units to upgrade its Thanh Son Airport for the project implementation and the socio-economic goals of Ninh Thuan and the region.

Ministries and departments will also work with the IAEA on nuclear power-related issues, feasibility study report reviews, reserve funds allocation and communications.

The steering committee for nuclear power plant construction will maintain its monthly meeting to ensure the project progresses on schedule.

