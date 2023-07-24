SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

National Assembly Museum of Vietnam to be established

The first conference on the establishment of the National Assembly Museum of Vietnam was held at the National Assembly house in Hanoi on July 24.
Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Office Pham Thai Ha speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The project aims to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the first National Assembly general election (January 6, 1946-2026).

At the session, delegates agreed that the organization and operation of the National Assembly tradition hall now meet the requirements for the establishment of the National Assembly Museum of Vietnam.

Delegates attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

On January 6, 1946, the first National Assembly election was held nationwide, marking a landmark in Vietnam’s history and legally affirming the right to mastery of the Vietnamese people. It was a model of democracy in elections and a foundation on which to build the country with a National Assembly, a unified Government, a progressive Constitution, and a complete administration system eligible to represent the Vietnamese people in the international arena in domestic and foreign affairs.

