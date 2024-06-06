National

NA elect new NA Vice Chair, approve new Deputy PM, Minister of Public Security

The 15th National Assembly (NA) on June 6 elected via secret ballots Nguyen Thi Thanh as NA Vice Chairwoman.

chucmung-9416.jpg.webp
Party and State leaders presented flowers to congratulate Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh, Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long and Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang. (Photo:VNA)

The 15th NA approved the Prime Minister's proposal to appoint Le Thanh Long as Deputy Prime Minister and Luong Tam Quang as Minister of Public Security, all for the 2021-2026 term, during its ongoing seventh plenary session.

nguyenthithanh-8280.jpg.webp
NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh (Photo: VNA)

Specifically, Thanh received 465 "yes" votes from 467 deputies participating in the voting. One deputy voted against and one did not vote.

lethanhlong-4803.jpg.webp
Deputy PM Le Thanh Long (Photo: VNA)

The resolution approving the PM’s proposals on the appointment of Deputy PM Le Thanh Long and Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang received 468 "yes" votes from 469 deputies participating in the vote. One deputy voted "no".

luongtamquang-5886.jpg.webp
Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang (Photo: VNA)

On the same day, the legislature also voted on a resolution approving the President's proposal for Minister Quang to join the National Defence and Security Council.

Accordingly, all 455 deputies participating in the vote said “yes” to the resolution.

