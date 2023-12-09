NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue meets with Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting with Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida in Bangkok on December 8 as part of his ongoing visit to Thailand.

At the meeting between NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida in Bangkok on December 8 (Photo: VNA)

The top legislator conveyed Vietnamese senior leaders’ regards to the Thai King and Queen, and briefed the host on the outcomes of his talks and meetings with President of the National Assembly and the Speaker of the House of Representatives and President of the Senate of Thailand, and the Thai Prime Minister.

Chairman Hue expressed his belief that under the reign of the King, the Thai parliament, government and people will continue to reap greater achievements in national construction and development, enhancing the country's role in the region and the world.

He affirmed that Vietnam always attaches great importance to fostering the enhanced strategic partnership with Thailand, and hoped that the two countries will soon elevate their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in the coming time.

The King spoke highly of NA Chairman Hue's visit, and highlighted the close and long-standing relations between Thailand and Vietnam and the need to continue strengthening bilateral ties.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn expressed his pleasure at the sound development of the Vietnam-Thailand relations and the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between Thailand's House of Representatives and Vietnam's National Assembly.

He recalled his good impression of Vietnam during his visits in 1992 and 1997 as the Crown Prince of Thailand.

The King agreed with NA Chairman Hue's proposal that the King, the Royal Family and Government of Thailand continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Thailand to settle down, and supporting the development of Vietnamese culture and language in the country, including President Ho Chi Minh relic sites, Vietnamese pagodas, Vietnam Town and Vietnamese study centers.

NA Chairman Hue highly valued the previous visits to Vietnam by King Maha Vajiralongkorn as the Crown Prince, as well as trips by members of the Thai Royal Family, which contributed to fostering the friendship and all-round cooperation between the two countries.

The Vietnamese NA leader said he will tour Udon Thani province and thanked Thailand for supporting the formation of the first Vietnam Town in Thailand, which is also the first in the world.

On the occasion, NA Chairman Hue conveyed the invitation from Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong to invite the Thai King to visit Vietnam at an appropriate time.

Vietnamplus