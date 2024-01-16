NA approves US$101,476,544 for electricity supply in Con Dao District

The National Assembly agreed to spend more than VND2,500 billion (US$101,476,544) to supply electricity to the Southern Province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s Con Dao District at the 15th National Assembly meeting.

At the NA meeting

This afternoon, the National Assembly discussed in the hall about supplementing the medium-term public investment plan with central budget capital for the period 2021-2025.

The Government proposed to the National Assembly an additional allocation of more than VND63.72 trillion (US$2.59 billion) for the mid-term public investment plan from the central budget for the 2021-25 period.

Of the amount of VND63.72 trillion, VND 33,156.9 billion from the general reserve source of the medium-term public investment plan for the period 2021-2025 will be supplemented for the medium-term public investment plan with central budget capital for the period 2021-2025. VND 33,156.9 billion will be used for ministries, agencies and localities’ projects whose investment policies have been approved.

The Government also proposed the National Assembly to allocate VND2,526.1 billion out of a total capital of more than VND 37,303 billion to Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) to carry out the project of electricity supply from the national grid to Con Dao island district.

Deputy To Ai Vang from the Mekong Delta Province of Soc Trang highly agreed with the draft resolution, saying that it is necessary to supplement medium-term public investment capital for the power supply project from the national grid in Con Dao island district because the present power supply for Con Dao only meets domestic electricity needs, while the island's population is growing rapidly, electricity for industrial production and tourism is almost not met and investors are looking forward to having electricity to implement their investment plans.

Regarding the use of reserve resources of the medium-term public investment plan, the Chairman of the National Assembly's Finance-Budget Committee said that according to the NA’s Resolution 93 on the allocation of socio-economic development recovery programs, allocation and adjustment of the medium-term public investment plan, the NA decided to leave funding, allowing continued review of proposed projects due to the lack of timely preparation of projects in the medium-term public investment program.

The electricity supply project for Con Dao was previously assigned to a responsible agency which didn’t have time to complete investment procedures; thus, the project funding had to be taken back and included in the reserve plan for mid-term public investment. However, the preparation process has been carried out thoroughly; therefore, the Government proposed that the National Assembly use reserve resources to allocate capital for this project.

Addressing the meeting, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai said that through discussion, deputies all agreed with the policy of supplementing the medium-term public investment plan with central budget capital for the period 2021-2025 from the reserves corresponding to the source of increased Central budget revenue in 2022 for public investment projects and supplements the medium-term public investment plan for EVN from the reserve source of the medium-term public investment plan.

