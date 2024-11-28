National

NA approves appointment of new ministers of finance, transport

The National Assembly (NA) on November 28 voted to approve a resolution on the election of Le Quang Tung as member of the Standing Committee and General Secretary of the 15th legislature, within the framework of its ongoing 8th session.

Party General Secretary To Lam (C), Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (4th from right) and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (4th from left) congratulate the newly-appointed ministers and justices of the Supreme People's Court. (Photo: VNA)

Specifically, 453 out of 454 deputies present in the sitting, or 94.57 percent of the total number of deputies, voted in favor of a resolution on the election, while one deputy, or 0.21 percent, abstained from voting.

The legislature also voted to adopt a resolution approving the Prime Minister's proposal to appoint Nguyen Van Thang as Minister of Finance and Tran Hong Minh as Minister of Transport for the 2021–2026 term, with all 452 deputies present in the session, equivalent to 94.36 percent of the total number of lawmakers, voting in favor.

Earlier, the NA voted to pass a resolution approving the Prime Minister's proposal to relieve Ho Duc Phoc and Nguyen Van Thang from the posts of Minister of Finance and Minister of Transport for the 2021-2026 tenure.

The NA also voted to adopt a resolution approving the Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court's proposal to appoint Nguyen Quoc Doan and Le Tien as Justices of the Supreme People's Court, with 448 out of 451 deputies, or 94.15 percent, voting in favor, one voting against, and two abstaining from voting.

Vietnamplus

