Multiple passengers rescued from ferry accident in Tam Hai

Numerous passengers were successful rescued in a ferry accident occurring in Tam Hai Commune in the Central Province of Quang Nam’s Nui Thanh District.

The Border Guard Command of Quang Nam Province this morning confirmed that a wooden ferry transporting passengers capsized in Tam Hai Commune of Nui Thanh District. All passengers were successfully rescued with no reported casualties.

At the time of the incident, heavy rainfall was occurring, and the ferry was transporting 14 individuals along with 12 vehicles.

Local residents report that the ferry capsized just as it was approaching the dock at Binh Trung Village to disembark passengers, prompting many individuals to swim to safety. Unfortunately, both the vehicles and the wooden ferry sank to the riverbed.

Currently, the People's Committee of Tam Hai Commune is working in conjunction with the border guard to arrange for the recovery of the vessel. The Tam Hai ferry, which operates on the route between Binh Trung and Xuan My village is managed by the People's Committee of Tam Hai Commune and is a self-propelled wooden craft.

The ferry service has been extended to continue operating the cross-river passenger terminal until the end of August 2027. In 2012, the People's Committee of Nui Thanh District called for social contributions and conducted a bidding process for private operators to manage this ferry service.

By staff writers - Translated By Anh Quan