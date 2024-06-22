Ms. Tran Kim Yen becomes Head of HCMC Party Committee’s Inspection Commission

Politburo member, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on June 22 presided over a ceremony announcing a personnel appointment decision.

The ceremony was organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Attending the ceremony were Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le along with other members of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen hands over the appointment decision of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat to Ms. Tran Kim Yen. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the ceremony, the city Party Chief handed over the Party Central Committee's Secretariat decision on appointing Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Chairwoman of the Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to Head of the HCMC Party Committee’s Inspection Commission for the term 2020-2025.

Ms. Tran Kim Yen was born in 1969 in the Central province of Phu Yen. She obtains a Bachelor of Laws, Master of Laws and Advanced Political Theory level. She undertook various key positions including Chairwoman of the Women’s Union of Tan Binh District from 2003 to 2010, Head of the Party Committee's Commission of Mass Mobilization of Tan Binh District from 2010 to 2011, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission of Mass Mobilization from 2011 to 2016, Chairwoman of the Municipal Labor Federation from 2016 to 2018, Secretary of District 1’s Party Committee in term 2018-2022 and Chairwoman of the Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City from 2022. Ms. Yen was awarded the Prime Minister's Certificate of Merit in 2020.

By Thu Huong, Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong