MoT to consult PM regarding expansion of Binh Dinh Province’s Phu Cat Airport

The People's Committee of Binh Dinh Province yesterday received a conclusion notice from Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha regarding the investment, construction and expansion project of Phu Cat Airport in the province.

Pursuant to the notice, the Government assigned the Ministry of Transport (MoT) to coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies to consult the Prime Minister on assigning the People's Committee of Binh Dinh Province as the project investor.

Phu Cat Airport built nearly 60 years ago has deteriorated.

According to the submitted proposal of the Binh Dinh Provincial People's Committee, the expansion project of Phu Cat Airport includes items of constructing runway No.2, taxiways and other auxiliary works; constructing and relocating military facilities to hand over land serving for the construction of a civilian aviation area.

In short term, the Central province of Binh Dinh should be permitted to immediately invest in the construction of runway No. 2, taxiways and auxiliary facilities in the the airport, with a total investment of approximately VND3,013 billion (US$121 million).

Phu Cat Airport was built in 1966 and has deteriorated, decreasing the load-bearing capacity that leads to the reduced operation of aircraft such as the A321 and A320 passenger-to-freighter and equivalent ones.

