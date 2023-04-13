MoT asks traffic safety compliance for Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet Expressway

Construction contractors and supervision consultants are responsible before the law and the Ministry of Transport (MoT) for traffic unsafety on the Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet Expressway.

According to the Project Management Board No.7 under the Ministry of Transport, in order to ensure traffic safety during the construction of the Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet Expressway Project under the North-South Expressway to the east at the section through Binh Thuan Province, the unit has asked the construction contractors to review and install a system of barriers, signs and traffic warning lights in accordance with regulations in the surrounding areas of the construction site and intersections; and absolutely ensure that people and vehicles are not allowed to enter in the construction site.

Besides, it is necessary to have traffic control forces, signs and traffic regulation devices at intersections. As for construction vehicles and equipment, it is important to ensure speed and traffic safety conditions during operation on the route.