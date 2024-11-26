MoT accelerates public investment disbursement progress

The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has reported that as of now, public investment disbursements have reached an estimated VND51.2 trillion, equivalent to nearly 68 percent of the annual target.

This rate surpasses the national average of 52.29 percent but is slightly lower than the same period in 2023.

With limited time remaining in the 2024 fiscal year, the MoT faces the challenge of disbursing approximately VND28 trillion. Notably, around VND2.2 trillion in capital carried over from 2023 to 2024 must be fully disbursed by December 31, as mandated by regulations.

Construction site of Lang Son - Cao Bang Expressway

To meet these goals, the MoT has directed relevant agencies and units to intensify efforts, aiming to disburse at least 95 percent of the allocated capital. Project investors and directors of project management boards have been instructed to implement decisive and effective measures, focusing on key priorities.

These include close collaboration with local authorities to accelerate land clearance and address bottlenecks related to licensing and material sourcing, such as soil, sand, rock extraction.

Investment entities and project management boards must also proactively review and assess the disbursement potential of individual projects. Any challenges or issues exceeding their authority must be promptly reported for resolution.

Additionally, the MoT has required management units to closely track the progress of public investment disbursements. Monthly reports must be submitted to ministry leadership to guide decision-making and address obstacles, ensuring the successful completion of the 2024 public investment disbursement targets.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Thuy Doan