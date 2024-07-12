More than 600 products to be introduced at Mega Us Expo 2024

The Mega Us Expo 2024, themed "Trade Promotion Day - The Gateway to Connecting the Korean and Vietnamese Markets" will be opened in Ho Chi Minh City in August.

Approximately 200 enterprises and 30 centers supporting innovative startups from the Republic of Korea (RoK) will take part in this event.



This information was announced by the Jeonbuk Center for Creative Economy and Innovation (Jbccei), the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, the Korea-Vietnam Trade Promotion Center (Koretoviet), and their partners on July 11.

Mega Us Expo 2024 is scheduled to take place from August 22 to August 24 at the White Palace Convention Center in Phu Nhuan District, Ho Chi Minh City.

Representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology and Jeonbuk Center for Creative Economy and Innovation sign the MOU.

This program will contribute to promoting trade and investment connections between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea in various fields, organized annually in Ho Chi Minh City.

The trade promotion program showcases more than 600 products regarding food, cosmetics, technology and lifestyle goods and is expected to attract 5,000 visitors and create about 1,500 trade connections.

Mega Us Expo 2024 not only plays a role as a bridge for business cooperation between the two countries but also values the entrepreneurial spirit and innovation through activities such as the student start-up idea contest (Univ.Star) and a program for fundraising investment capital.

Representatives of the organizing board share about the upcoming Mega Us Expo 2024 event.

According to representatives of the organizing board, during this program, startup businesses will have a chance to directly connect with manufacturing plants in Korea for ODM (Original Design Manufacturing) and OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) products, exchange opportunities and attract capital from investors and investment funds from various countries worldwide.

Furthermore, the event aims to open opportunities and apply new technologies from Korea to serve manufacturing processes in Vietnam and establish cooperation programs to nurture projects and develop startup businesses.

According to Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology Nguyen Viet Dung, based on the city’s expectations of building an innovative ecosystem, the department set a target of developing innovation ecosystems globally, especially in countries in the region, including Korea.

This is the third time that the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology has collaborated with the Jeonbuk Center for Economic Innovation to carry out the program, aiming at promoting economic cooperation and development between the two sides.

Mega Us Expo is one of the activities under the memorandum of understanding on cooperation and supporting startup innovation, expanding the markets for Korean-Vietnamese enterprises, between Jeonbuk Center for Creative Economy & Innovation and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology.

By Bui Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong