More new schools built for preparation of new academic year

Thanks to the determination and efforts of the entire machinery of Ho Chi Minh City’s Government, dozens of new schools, integrated with modern equipment have been completed and welcomed more than 1.7 million students in the new academic year.

With a total investment of nearly VND 132 billion (US$5,570,941), Rach Gia Primary School in Binh Chanh outlying district will receive nearly 740 students in the new academic year. The 11,000 square meter school was started construction on October 3, 2022 with two floors and 36 classrooms, a more than 300 square meter hall and an integrated digital library, and a boarding house.

People and parents in hamlets 4, 5 and 6 of Hung Long commune are waiting every hour and every minute for their children to enter the new school. Not only that, Ms. Vo Thi Hong Diem, Chairwoman of Hung Long Commune People's Committee, also set a higher goal of striving to develop the school to meet the title of city-level advanced school to match the tradition of the revolutionary land of Rach Gia - Hung Long, once plowed by bombs and bullets in the past but has now completely transformed and developed.

Trung Son Secondary School, Binh Hung Kindergarten, and Tan Tuc Primary School were also built in Binh Chanh District with costs of hundreds of billions of Vietnamese dong, they were also put into use during the 2023-2024 school year.

Similarly, teachers and students of Ngo Quyen Secondary School in Tan Binh District are so delighted when they can teach and learn in a new school. More than 2,000 students of the 3,200 square meter school are looking forward to opening a new school year in a spacious school. The school’s construction investment is over VND 80 billion.

Many new school construction projects have been completed in time to welcome students in the 2023-2024 school year facilitating effective teaching and learning under the new curriculum.

Chairwoman of the People's Committee of District 6 Le Thi Thanh Thao was touched when talking about the newly inaugurated school - School of Hope. In 2005, District 6 prioritized land funds and investment capital to build Hy Vong Special School on an area of ​​2,400 square meters including 12 classrooms and function rooms, with a total investment of VND 53 billion so that 200 students with disabilities in the district and surrounding areas can pursue education.

Tran Van On Primary School in District 11 was built with a total of VND40 billion (US$1.68 million) amid the joy of parents and students when the new school year is going to start.

The mother of first grader Tran To Nga said that the old school was quite narrow, and the classrooms and desks were old. She revealed that when she took her child to visit the new school during the summer vacation, her child was eagerly waiting for the day to go to school.

With the new school, the children will have better study conditions. School's principal Luong Vinh Quang said that this new academic year, the school will promote education on digital transformation.

To improve the quality of education and training in the district, Vice Chairman of Nha Be District People's Committee Le Thi Anh Thu affirmed that the district has been implementing solutions to improve the quality of teaching and learning.

For the lower secondary level, the district directs the Bureau of Education and Training to develop a plan to implement specific and feasible tasks suitable to the actual situation of the district annually. Priority is given to investment in modern equipment for teaching and repairing facilities for schools in the summer. Managers and teachers must take fresher courses to improve their management and teaching skills.

Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Le Hoai Nam announced thanks to the entire machinery of the city government's drastic action, all children in the city have a seat in schools.

In the school year 2023-2024, approximately 1,703,693 students have a seat in schools, an increase of 35,055 students compared to the previous school year. The number of students increased mainly in districts 12, Go Vap, Binh Tan, Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon and Nha Be - districts with rapid urbanization. Specifically, in 2023, Ho Chi Minh City will put into use 48 schools with 672 new classrooms, with a total investment of more than VND 1,503 billion. Right on the occasion of the opening of this new school year, 27 projects with 441 classrooms were put into use. Moreover, additional 21 projects with 231 classrooms will be finished after September 5.

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Ky Phong disclosed that the city has put into use 4 preschools such as Rach Chiec Kindergarten, An Khanh Kindergarten, Tam Da Kindergarten and Phuoc Long B Kindergarten with a total investment of over VND 150 billion.

Currently, 639 schools and educational institutions are located in Thu Duc City including 156 public schools, 481 non-public schools and establishments, but the city is still under pressure of a school shortage. At the same time, VND 45 billion was allocated to renovate facilities and purchase equipment for schools. In the coming time, Thu Duc City will continue to invest in equiping nearly 20 primary schools with computer rooms to meet the needs of teaching Informatics for students with 1,150 computers with an estimate capital of VND 23 billion.