The Bai Chay Hospital in the Northern province of Quang Ninh has just said that its doctors and medical staff are actively treating four cases suffering from Whitmore’s disease, also known as melioidosis.

A doctor at Bai Chay Hospital examines a patient infected with Whipple's disease.

Particularly, among the patients, there were two hospitalized with severe symptoms of fever, pneumonia, myalgias, swelling and pain in the soft part of the left leg with pus, infection syndrome, tested positive with Burkhoderia pseudomallei bacteria.

Doctor Pham Cong Duc, Head of the Department of Tropical Diseases under Bai Chay Hospital said that the reason causing Whitmore’s disease was due to Burkhoderia pseudomallei bacteria. It is spread through direct contact with water or soil that holds the bacteria.

The incubation period is from one day to 21 days and it can be extended and difficult to diagnose. When the patient arrives at the hospital, various body organs have been damaged.

In order to prevent Whitmore's disease, doctors recommend that people should ensure personal hygiene and environmental hygiene, and use labor protection when working in contact with contaminated soil or water or in unsafe sanitation and hygiene in the environment.

By Nguyen Quoc- Translated by Huyen Huong