Monkeys wreak mayhem in residential quarters in Phu Yen Province

A monkey is seen in people's house

Director Nguyen Vinh Thanh of the Forest Ranger force in Tuy Hoa City yesterday said he would send a force to check the information about monkeys causing mayhem in Tuy Hoa City, Phu Yen Province. The forest rangers will find solutions to catch the animal.

According to Mr. Thanh, it is likely that these strange monkeys come from Ngoc Lang village in Binh Ngoc Commune of Tuy Hoa City.

Some households in Ward 5 of Tuy Hoa City reported that over the past several days, some monkeys of unknown origin suddenly appeared and looked for food while others wreaked havoc in local inhabitants’ houses. Many monkeys blatantly entered houses causing damage then stayed around people's houses, making many people quite scared and worried. Some people tried to chase them away, but these strange monkeys still refused to leave.

From mid-2023 to the present, the Forest Ranger force in Tuy Hoa City has kept three strange monkeys handed in by people in Tuy Hoa City. This unit has released two of them into Deo Ca forest in Dong Hoa town of Phu Yen Province while a monkey will be released in the upcoming time after formalities are complete.

A monkey wreaks havoc

Previously, a group of monkeys appeared in Ngoc Lang village, forest ranger staff went to check and counted more than 20 large and small animals, causing havoc to the people in this area, Mr. Thanh informed the press.

According to the Head of the Tuy Hoa City Forest Ranger Division, the unit has not yet clearly determined the origin of these monkeys and has not taken any thorough measures to handle them. In addition, in some localities such as Phu Lam Ward and Ward 9, people also reported the appearance of strange monkeys.

Mr. Thanh said that most monkeys belong to rare and endangered species (group 2B), so when people discover them, they need to report this to local authorities. He advised people not to arbitrarily arrest them or keep the animal in captivity which is against the law.

By Phuong Dong – Translated By Anh Quan