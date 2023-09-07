Moncada Village’s memorial house inaugurated to mark Vietnam-Cuba relations

Moncada Village’s memorial house was inaugurated in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre on September 6 to honor the brotherhood between the two peoples of Vietnam and Cuba.

The event organized by the provincial People’s Committee also aimed to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the attack on Moncada Barracks of Cuba and 40 years since the establishment of Moncada Village in Giong Trom District’s Luong Hoa Commune in the southern province.

Attending the event were former Chairwoman of the National Assembly cum former President of the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association (VCFA) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Cuban Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam Joy Puentes Saldise, Consul General of Cuba in HCMC Ariadne Feo Labrada, leaders of Ben Tre Province.

On July 26, 1953, Cuba's revolutionary legend Fidel Castro led a group of 130 young rebels on the Moncada military barracks in the eastern city of Santiago de Cuba. The attack failed but it marked the beginning of the struggles against the Batista dictatorship.

On December 2, 1960, the Republic of Cuba became the first country in Latin America to establish full diplomatic relations with Vietnam.

Based on the documents, a group of Vietnamese students studying in Cuba spent a summer labor trip at a village of Hinba Bonita cow farm in 1969. Cuba's revolutionary legend Fidel Castrol had established the communities on the farm and named it “Ben Tre village” to honor the first province in the Southern region of Vietnam to be liberated. The village currently gathers around 273 households.

Additionally, a village called Moncada Village was established on January 9, 1984, in Giong Trom District’s Luong Hoa Commune, the hometown of female general Nguyen Thi Dinh, on the occasion of the 24 years of the Dong Khoi (General Uprising) Movement.

Moncada Village’s memorial house covering an area of 290 square meters was built at a total cost of VND4.5 billion (US$187,597) with the goal of displaying documents and images of the special traditional friendship between Vietnam and Cuba in general, Moncada Village and Ben Tre particularly.