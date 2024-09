The Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) has just proposed only one plan for the 2025 Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday schedule with nine consecutive days off instead of two plans proposed in previous years.

Illustrative photo

The Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs is seeking feedback from 16 ministries and agencies on the draft proposal for the 2025 Lunar New Year holiday schedule.

According to the proposal, state employees and workers will have a nine-day Lunar New Year break that starts on Saturday, January 25, 2025 (the 26th day of the 12th lunar month) to Sunday, February 2, 2025 (the fifth day of the new lunar year).

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong