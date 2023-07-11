MoET asked to report record low enrollment rate in class 10 in Hanoi

Following press articles about the record low enrollment rate in class 10 in public schools in the 2023-2024 school year in Hanoi, the Minister of Education and Training was requested to report on this issue to the Prime Minister.

The Government Office yesterday issued Document No. 5114/VPCP-KGVX about Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s opinions on the enrollment rate for tenth grade in the school year 2023-2024 in Hanoi.

There were many newspaper articles about the record low enrollment rate in class 10 of the public system in the 2023-2024 school year in Hanoi; thereby, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh requested the Minister of Education and Training to direct relevant units to review the complete and accurate report on enrollment in the tenth- grade public senior high schools in the academic year 2023-2024 in the capital city.

Moreover, the Ministry must send its report to the Prime Minister before July 12.

Previously, the press informed that public high schools in Hanoi would admit about 72,000 tenth-grade students, accounting for only 55.7 percent of the total number of students enrolled in class 10.

A great deal of ninth-grade students failed to enter senior high schools due to the low enrollment quota for the tenth grade students in public schools. Many parents were so disappointed because of families’ limited financial resources so that their children can not afford to study in private schools.

According to newspaper articles, this year, the number of nith graders who can have a seat in a public senior high schools accounts for the lowest percentage in 4 years.

In recent years, ninth-grade students have had to fight for seats in not only public senior high schools but also in non-public schools, especially in high-quality non-public schools.

Lately, parents have to queue overnight in a bid to ensure their children are enrolled in a private senior high school of their choice - a matter of considerable public concern.