Miss Grand Vietnam 2023, Miss Grand International 2023 kick off in HCMC

The contests of Miss Grand Vietnam 2023 and Miss Grand International 2023 have been officially announced to kick off in Ho Chi Minh City.

Special guests including Ms. Teresa - Vice President of Miss Grand International, incumbent Miss Grand International 2022, Isabella Menin and other Misses and runner-ups from Vietnam will be seen at the event.

According to the organizer, Miss Grand Vietnam 2023 is scheduled to be held in Ho Chi Minh City in July and August 2023

The jury includes Miss Vietnam Ha Kieu Anh, People's Artist Vuong Duy Bien, Director Hoang Nhat Nam, Miss Thuy Tien, runner-up Kieu Loan, Supermodel - Miss Minh Tu, designer Do Long, actress Diem My.

The organizer will give the crown and VND300 million (US$12,797) cash to the winner.

In addition, the contest will also have 4 runner-up titles and 13 other sub-prizes such as best in a swimsuit, the most beautiful catwalk performer and an award for impressive national cultural costumes.

Ms. Teresa - Miss Grand International, the organizing board's representative, also spoke about the plan to organize the Miss Grand International 2023 contest in October this year. This is the second time Vietnam has hosted this contest.

She also said that Miss Grand International 2023 will be held in an international format. At the same time, the contest also aims to promote Vietnamese culture. The Vietnam Night is a new feature of this year's contest, aiming to promote Vietnam's cultural values ​.