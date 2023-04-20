Ministry urges to protect, preserve and promote national treasures

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism urged to protect, preserve and promote the value of national treasures.

In its document to ministries, departments, political organizations, socio-political organizations at the central level, and people's committees in provinces and cities, the Ministry required these above-mentioned agencies to have effective measures to protect, preserve and promote the value of national treasures.

Simultaneously, the Ministry asked to continue to identify and select the artifacts with rare and typical values of the country in terms of history, culture and science.

Regarding the protection of national treasures, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism proposes to organize the development, completion and timely implementation of a special protection plan for each national treasure including measures to prevent and combat fire, explosion, theft, natural disasters and other harmful risks to ensure absolute safety for national treasures.

For national treasures currently being kept at monuments or privately owned, there should be good coordination between cultural agencies, police and local authorities in protecting them. Organizations and individuals must be assigned to assume responsibilities to report and inform the governing body and relevant agencies about bad effects on national treasures.

Regarding the preservation of national treasures, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism proposed a priority for investment in funds to ensure that national treasures are placed in special preservation mode. The preservation of national treasures must be formulated into a specific plan, ensuring scientific factor and legality, and submitted to the governing body for consideration and approval.

Furthermore, the preservation process must strictly comply with preservation principles, procedures and techniques.

About the promotion of the value of national treasures, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism required the development and effective implementation of programs to promote the value of national treasures to the public at home and abroad.

Related agencies must have periodic reports on the current status of the protection, preservation, and promotion of national treasures' values, together with relevant pictures which shall be sent to the Ministry before August 31 every year.