Ministry urges relevant units to repair damaged sections on expressways

The Ministry of Transport has urged relevant units to enhance inspections and repair damaged sections on expressways.

Illustrative photo

This requirement follows an incident involving the expansion joint failure on the North-South Expressway, particularly on the National Highway 45 - Nghi Son section.

According to the Ministry of Transport’s directive, the Vietnam Road Administration and the Vietnam Expressway Administration must strengthen inspections and supervision of units in charge of management and maintenance of the expressway system.

As for expressways under the warranty period, project investors must repair damaged constructions that fall under the contractor’s warranty obligations, ensuring compliance with technical standards.

Notably, as for expressway projects funded by the state budget, the Ministry of Transport required investors to conduct regular and unscheduled inspections during the warranty period to promptly detect quality defects or issues if any, thereby requiring contractors to repair in accordance with contractual agreements.

By Minh Duy - Translated by Huyen Huong