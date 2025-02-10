National

Ministry urges relevant units to repair damaged sections on expressways

SGGP

The Ministry of Transport has urged relevant units to enhance inspections and repair damaged sections on expressways.

E.jpg
Illustrative photo

This requirement follows an incident involving the expansion joint failure on the North-South Expressway, particularly on the National Highway 45 - Nghi Son section.

According to the Ministry of Transport’s directive, the Vietnam Road Administration and the Vietnam Expressway Administration must strengthen inspections and supervision of units in charge of management and maintenance of the expressway system.

As for expressways under the warranty period, project investors must repair damaged constructions that fall under the contractor’s warranty obligations, ensuring compliance with technical standards.

Notably, as for expressway projects funded by the state budget, the Ministry of Transport required investors to conduct regular and unscheduled inspections during the warranty period to promptly detect quality defects or issues if any, thereby requiring contractors to repair in accordance with contractual agreements.

By Minh Duy - Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

damaged sections on expressways Ministry of Transport expressway projects Vietnam Road Administration Vietnam Expressway Administration Technical Standards expansion joint failure

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn