Ministry tells hospitals to stock up on dengue drugs

The Ministry of Health told hospitals across the country to stock up on dengue drugs for treatment of the disease.

The Ministry of Health yesterday sent an official dispatch to people's committees in provinces and cities, requesting to direct responsible bodies in localities to focus on implementing measures to prevent dengue fever.

The Ministry also asked grassroots healthcare facilities to ensure sufficient stock of chemicals, biological products, supplies, and equipment for disease prevention and control, especially dengue prevention chemicals and chemical sprayers to carry out the epidemic prevention and control activities.

So far, the Drug Administration of Vietnam and the Ministry of Health have licensed applications to import 17,010 bags of Dextran infusion to provide for infirmaries without circulation registration according to current regulations.

The Ministry of Health reported that Dextran - a high molecular weight solution - is used for treating patients with dengue shock syndrome. The Drug Administration of Vietnam has so far licensed applications to import Dextran infusions without circulation registration according to current regulations.

According to companies that have been licensed to import Dextran, some 12,550 bags have been brought to Vietnam. Of these, approximately 5,118 bags have been provided to infirmaries while 7,432 bags were still in the importers’ warehouses. Vietnam has found a supply source of Dextran infusion fluid; thus, hospitals must proactively place orders in advance so that importers can buy enough of the solution for treatment needs.

As of the end of August, the country recorded more than 66,380 cases, including 14 deaths mostly in the Southern, the Central and the Central Highlands regions.